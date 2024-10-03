sustaining longevity

Fortunately, this industry is relatively resilient to economic and technological threats. Nonetheless, standing the test of time is a challenge for any business, particularly in a competitive sector. During the last 40 years of running a restoration business, I have been tested many times, facing struggles I could have never predicted across all aspects of our business.

However, a dedicated team and company culture have allowed us to overcome obstacles and persevere. As a result, we’ve remained committed to staying the course, leaning into our business plan, and driving strong growth.

Our longevity can be credited to focusing on three key elements over the years:

High-quality and reliable client service. A team-oriented company culture. Caring for the customers and communities we serve.

This article will explore how paying consistent attention to these three essential elements can create a long-lasting enterprise.

Service

As a cleaning or restoration business owner, it’s tempting to view projects in a “get in, get out” manner. However, it’s vital to recognize that clients often approach us at the most vulnerable moment in their lives. Understanding and empathizing with their emotional challenges is paramount. While completing projects efficiently is imperative, staying focused on the human aspect is equally important. This approach not only aids the rebuilding process but also builds trust and confidence.

Paying attention to the details, including before and after photos for restoration, is crucial because we know that we’re not just restoring client homes and businesses but also their lives. By prioritizing the safety of all involved throughout the project and staying in touch with our clients through every phase of the project, we fulfill our obligations and strengthen the human connection that enhances our reputation and builds referral and repeat business.

The same concept applies to cleaning, but without some of the sensitivities involved in restoration.

Culture

With more than four decades of experience under our belt, I’ve recognized the pivotal link between company culture and sustained success. It’s all about embracing a strategy that sets us up for long-term growth. For me, that was welcoming the next generation into our fold–my two sons–fostering a multi-generational dynamic poised for lasting success.

At the same time, I’ve learned that building the right talent around ownership is equally critical. By assembling a diverse, collaborative team with experience in fields including insurance, construction, and management, you strengthen the company on all levels and enrich the culture of the organization.

Furthermore, investing in the personal and professional growth of employees through continuous training, workshops, and events is indispensable. This commitment not only fortifies our workforce but also instills a culture of perpetual growth and development, ensuring that a business can remain adaptable and resilient for years to come.

Community

Living within the community your business serves creates a common ground of shared challenges and mutual interests with clients, offering a distinct advantage for long-term success. However, it’s the proactive involvement in community initiatives that has been a key contributor to longevity throughout my career. Why? Because relationships and word-of-mouth referrals carry substantial weight, and when a business is deeply rooted in the community, it naturally becomes the preferred choice.

It’s crucial to engage with the community in a genuine manner that aligns with your business ethos. For example, collaborating with local firefighters through event sponsorship seamlessly integrates with our business model. Nurturing relationships with trusted community members who endorse our services offers a significant advantage for longevity, spanning past, present, and future. That type of networking goes a long way.

While much of what I’ve shared seems like common-sense business practices, I have encountered far too many business leaders who are narrowly focused on profits. Without attention to these more holistic business practices, your cleaning or restoration company could be doomed to disaster. I can assure you that profits will follow if you define, nurture, and stay true to your core values, such as the three longevity-building factors.