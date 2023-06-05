Study Reveals 2023’s Best Airlines

June 5, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Best airplanes 2023

Got to fly? With airline ticket prices outpacing inflation, having gone up 25% last year according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, WalletHub recently released its take on the best airlines for 2023.

WalletHub compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across 14 metrics, ranging from cancellation and delay rates to baggage mishaps and in-flight comfort. The study also considered costs related to in-flight amenities.

The study reported the following findings:

Best Overall—Delta Air Lines earned the highest overall score (66.79) for the second year in a row, followed by Spirit Airlines (66.57).

Most Reliable—Delta Air Lines had the lowest overall rate of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings.

Most Comfortable—JetBlue Airways led in terms of in-flight experience, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

Safety—Envoy Air was the safest airline, with fewer incidents and accidents per 100,000 flight operations, no fatalities, and less than 15 people injured between 2017 and 2022.

To see how all 11 airlines ranked, visit the WalletHub website.

Also check out Are You Really Prepared to Travel Overseas? for information on staying safe on international trips.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Hard floor trends

It’s Not Too Late! Register for Trends in Hard Floors Webinar!

Hard Floor Care / News
IICRC logo

Nominations Now Open for IICRC Hall of Fame 2023

Awards / News
BluSky and PSA

BluSky Choses PSA as Restoration Technology Provider

News
Hurricane-Ian-Nasa

Earthvisionz Announces Release of Annual Hurricane Report

Disasters / News
Russ DeLozier

CRI Names New President

News
WSA logo

WSA Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients

Awards / ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More