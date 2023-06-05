Study Reveals 2023’s Best Airlines

Got to fly? With airline ticket prices outpacing inflation, having gone up 25% last year according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, WalletHub recently released its take on the best airlines for 2023.

WalletHub compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across 14 metrics, ranging from cancellation and delay rates to baggage mishaps and in-flight comfort. The study also considered costs related to in-flight amenities.

The study reported the following findings:

Best Overall—Delta Air Lines earned the highest overall score (66.79) for the second year in a row, followed by Spirit Airlines (66.57).

Most Reliable—Delta Air Lines had the lowest overall rate of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings.

Most Comfortable—JetBlue Airways led in terms of in-flight experience, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

Safety—Envoy Air was the safest airline, with fewer incidents and accidents per 100,000 flight operations, no fatalities, and less than 15 people injured between 2017 and 2022.

