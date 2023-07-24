Steamatic Canada Chooses PSA as Its Restoration Technology Provider

July 24, 2023
FINAL Steamatic Canada PSA

Steamatic Canada has announced their partnership with Proven Software Applications (PSA).

PSA is an enterprise-level suite of products designed specifically for restoration contractors to increase efficiency, accountability, and profit. By implementing an ERP solution, Steamatic aims to eliminate duplication across their network and provide a more cohesive ecosystem to streamline their overall documentation.

“We are thrilled to announce that PSA will be the new technology partner for Steamatic Canada, one of the leading property damage remediation franchise organizations in North America. This new partnership will bring an enhanced claim technology to all Steamatic locations, providing a truly all-in-one solution for our entire contractor network,” said Nancy Raymond, Steamatic Canada president.

This partnership will also help connect restoration tools for production and finance, as well as sales and marketing.

“We are very excited to have been selected by Steamatic Canada to help provide a better claim ecosystem that will capture critical information in an effort to increase efficiency, accuracy and timeliness of information across all their entire network. This strategic partnership further demonstrates Steamatic Canada’s commitment to investing in innovative & forward-thinking technology companies,” said Ryan Pritchard, PSA sales manager.

