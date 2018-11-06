The Ultimate Surface Cleaning System

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc. takes great pride in producing the highest quality equipment and delivering performance and flexibility for the ever-changing cleaning and restoration market needs. For more than 15 years, Aero Tech has been providing technical support and knowledge to ensure we deliver unmatched cleaning performance with the XT from Aero Tech. We engineer greatness into every XT that leaves our manufacturing facility. Creative engineering blends well with quality construction and continued innovation to create the most powerful cleaning system available today. The XT’s simple design and ease of maintenance make the unit versatile. Whether for cleaning or restoration, large jobs or small, this system is ready with extreme heat, true dual-wand capabilities, and dual-pressure regulators for cleaning at two different pressures simultaneously.

Dri-Eaz High-Performance Extraction Team

Extract more anywhere with the one-two punch of the HVE 3000 Flood Pumper and the Dri-Eaz Extraction Tool. The highly portable HVE 3000 delivers powerful extraction without the clogging or clean-out hassles of other flood pumpers. Its easy-access filter basket and industrial pump are capable of handling up to half-inch solids, meaning no slow-downs mid-job. With powerful extraction capability, 50 GPM auto-pump-out, and HEPA exhaust filtration to limit cross-contamination, the HVE 3000 is a true winner. Couple it with the lightweight and ergonomic Extraction Tool, and you can punch up your extraction efficiency and increase your profits!

Extreme Vacuum Strength, Simplified Design

The Nautilus Extreme provides the most powerful vacuum of any portable extractor on the market. Powered by two high-efficiency 8.4 Ametek® Lamb vacuum motors, the Nautilus Extreme can produce double the vacuum of comparable extractors yet still operate on only two cords. The extreme vacuum is ideal for restoration contractors performing water extraction, cleaners using 150+ feet of vacuum hose, and commercial jobs where the dry time is not a nicety, but a necessity.

Truckmount Power Without the Truck

Powr-Flite’s BlackMax Extractors combine the performance of dual, three-stage vac motors, a robust, 500-psi pump, electric heat, and our patented Perfect Heat® system to give you the most powerful portable on the market:

101 CFM of extraction and 220-inches of waterlift,

1,800-watt heater produces temperatures up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit,

Adjustable, 50- to 500-psi pump handles the toughest jobs,

Sound suppression system provides operator comfort and safety,

Handle-mounted transport wheels for easy loading/unloading,

Ships complete with a 20-foot hose and extension cords.

