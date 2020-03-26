Industry-changing Technology Streamlines Jobs

Why settle for less than you really need for efficient AND thorough documentation? Together Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions are linking industry-leading technologies that will dramatically streamline your job management. Watch for it—coming soon!

To boost LGR dehumidifier performance, Dri-Eaz’s unique Extreme Dewpoint Technology™ system with upgradable control panel employs high-tech sensors that determine the blower speed, auto-

adjusting air dwell time across the coils to optimize water removal in all conditions. The result? At

least 40% higher low-grain water removal than competitive units.

Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions are truly advancing restoration!

For more information: visit legendbrandsrestoration.com | call 800-932-3030

