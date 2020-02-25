The Butler Corporation is a family-owned American business, providing factory direct sales, service, and support to thousands of customers in all fifty United States as well as Bermuda, St. Maarten, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and various U.S. government agencies around the world.

Factory-direct communication with our customers is especially appreciated by those who operate their businesses in remote locations or where dependable local service is not available.

10-Year Warranty*

Every new Butler System is warrantied for 10 years at no additional cost. There are no limitations on machine hours, and the warranty may be transferred at no charge for up to one year.

Warranty coverage includes all major components: The Shaft Drive System, High Pressure Pump, Detergent Injection System, Vacuum/Blower, Heat Exchanger, Fresh Water Holding Tank, Recovery Tank, Vacuum Hose Reel, Pressure-Hose Reel, Holders, Racks, Trays and Shelving, etc.

Buy-Back Guarantee

The Butler Corporation’s Buy-Back Guarantee is an exclusive program that provides customers the opportunity to trade-in or cash-in their 15-year-old or newer Butler System/van at any time during ownership, including while financed or leased. Customers can choose this easy, convenient alternative to purchasing a new or pre-owned Butler System or to receive the buy-back value in cash.

The trade-in/cash-in value for a used Butler System/van could be as much as 75% (or more) of the original purchase price.

Vehicle Selection and Convenience

Convenience, availability, competitive pricing, and ease of financing are why most customers choose from our extensive vehicle selection.

We have available as many as 100 or more new and pre-owned vehicles at any one time, including regular and extended-length vans, cube vans, and trucks with a variety of optional equipment. Select vehicles are under warranty by the manufacturer for up to five years/100,000 miles. Pre-owned vehicles are provided with the remaining balance of the vehicle manufacturers’ warranty or The Butler Corporation’s exclusive pre-owned vehicle warranty.

*Warranty information available upon request. Exclusions, limitations, and disclaimers apply. Made in the USA

