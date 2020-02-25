Designed by the industry’s most experienced engineers, the latest Legend Brands® truckmounts build on Prochem’s 50-year legacy of quality and Sapphire Scientific’s proven performance innovations. Legend Brands offers a complete range of truckmounts for every type of cleaning from small residential to large-scale commercial.

Legend Brands’ NEW Truckmount Selector Tool makes it easier for you to choose which truckmount is best for your business – visit TMselector.legendbrandscleaning.com to try it out. Just check off your cleaning setting, type of cleaning, budget, and more, and you’ll see which truckmounts are most recommended for your needs.

Here’s how Legend Brands truckmounts benefit your business

Nanotech Cerakote® coating lowers exhaust components’ heat levels by 30% or more. This results in lower internal van temperatures and helps to ensure longer life for your truckmount.

Exclusive, patented, heat-exchange designs for fast warm-up and consistent heat

Industry-leading limited warranties: 2–5 years for slide-in truckmounts; 10 years for the new Summit PTS!

Truckmount Line-up

NEW! Summit PTS Direct Drive: Superior heat, 10-year limited warranty. Proven components include stainless-steel, finned-tube coil heat exchangers to pull heat from the blower, a flat-plate engine coolant heat exchanger, Gardner Denver blower, and General pump. The Summit is easy to operate and delivers reliable heat and exceptional durability.

Rage: Value-priced business builder. This carpet, upholstery, and tile and grout cleaning machine boasts an 18-hp V-Twin Kohler Commander engine.

Legend GT: Legendary reliability, compact and economical. Powered by the highly rated, 23-hp Kohler Command air-cooled engine, the Legend GT has the horsepower and torque to power through challenging jobs. Produces high vacuum and dirt-busting solution temps of up to 220 degrees Fahrenheit!

370SS: Cleaners’ #1 favorite. Thousands of cleaners have proven that the 370 is the best all-around fit for residential and light commercial cleaning and extraction. Its space-saving footprint and the perfect balance of power and low operating costs make it the right truckmount choice for most cleaning and restoration companies.

Peak 500: Value-priced, liquid-cooled reliability. Economical powerhouse with quick warm up and plenty of heat, even for a 6-flow wand. The 31-hp, liquid-cooled Kawasaki engine is CARB-compliant in all 50 states and sips fuel at only 1 gal. per hour.

Apex 570: High heat, long life, fast dry times. In addition to its highly reliable, liquid-cooled Kubota cast iron engine, the Apex 570 employs the Gardner Denver HF408 blower—its tri-lobe helical design is quieter and produces less vibration while it maximizes extraction rates and accelerates drying time.

Everest 870HP: Serious power for serious pros. The perfect combination of industrial-grade components, proven engineering, and unrivaled performance. The heart of this is beast is a Kubota 4-cylinder, 57-hp, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, cast iron block engine paired with a Eurus blower, delivering unbeatable durability and vacuum.

