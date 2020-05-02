Introducing new infrared heating panels for special drying situations from Injectidry Systems. These infrared panels directly heat affected wet materials and not the air, as heat waves transfer energy and enhance evaporation more efficiently than traditional heaters. Our infrared panels will raise the temperature of materials—including drywall, lathe, wood, plaster, concrete, stone, and others—to 30-50 degrees Fahrenheit, consuming only 3.5 amps! Featuring detachable legs/feet for stabilizing and spacing, and a stainless-steel frame, the panels are silent and do not emit any airflow. They can be placed parallel to walls or face down on floors to match project needs. Our infrared heating panels come with a one-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.injectidry.com.

View all the companies featured in the Restoration Showcase.