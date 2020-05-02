We are proud to announce that the El Diablo Truck Mount is back in production! Mike Schaeffer is the new owner and has owned and operated a carpet cleaning company for 20 years. We are excited to continue offering the same quality truckmounts that the carpet cleaning industry has come to know and rely on. The renowned El Diablo Diesel and HE truckmounts provide quality cleaning performance and equipment reliability. Kohler fuel-injected engines power both units and provide up to 25% less fuel consumption compared to regular carbureted engines.

Contact us to today for all of your El Diablo sales, parts, and service needs!

For more information, email eldiablotruckmounts@gmail.com.

View all the companies featured in the Restoration Showcase.