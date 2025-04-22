SpangleR Restoration Appoints Miguel A. Figueroa III as Chief Planning Officer

The SpangleR Group LLC announced that its owner and CEO Josh Spangler and senior leadership have appointed Miguel A. Figueroa III, an accomplished restoration leader with deep growth master planning, architecture, construction, and restoration industry experience, as chief planning officer, effective Feb 24. In a bold and unexpected move SpangleR created the position to bolster its position in the southeast market as a contender in the commercial and large loss realm.

Figueroa’s new role marks a strategic shift from his previous, externally focused position as chief strategy officer to a more inward-facing leadership role. His focus will be on strengthening internal operations, optimizing organizational structure, and building infrastructure to support sustainable growth. Key initiatives include aligning staffing with business needs in the commercial and large loss sectors, streamlining internal processes, implementing targeted training programs, and enhancing safety protocols. He will also lead a comprehensive P&L analysis to refine KPIs that directly impact revenue and EBITDA performance.

“Miguel’s unique and successful history is the perfect complement to our leadership team,” Spangler said. “We are moving quickly to collaborate and execute the company vision as we continue to make our mark as a proud independent restoration company.”

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome our new chief planning officer to Spangler—this is a big moment for our team,” said Bob Goodloe, cirector of ERS. “I’m looking forward to collaborating closely and driving forward the innovative planning work that’s core to our mission.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Miguel as our new chief planning officer,” said Brandy Millwood, SpangleR director of human resources. “His vision and leadership come at an exciting time, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the growth potential ahead with him on board.”

On his appointment, Figueroa said, “While decisions like these are never easy, I am truly honored and excited to join SpangleR as chief planning officer. I have deep respect and admiration for this well-established and trusted North Carolina company. I see meaningful opportunities ahead to reshape the business in ways that enhance service to our commercial clients and drive lasting value for our owner and employees alike.”

“In my first weeks here, I’ve been incredibly impressed by the tenure, talent, dedication, and passion of the team.”

“SpangleR has long been recognized as an award-winning leader in residential restoration within the insurance industry. In recent years, the company has made strategic investments in operational efficiency, including the implementation of an outside third-party sales training, guiding, and managing function; and has expanded its footprint in the commercial sector. This growth includes significant projects across the multi-family, retail, government, and healthcare markets, with several current engagements exceeding $1.5 million in value,” Figueroa continued. “I’m excited to continue building momentum with the company, focusing over the next two years on strengthening our internal operations in Charlotte and laying the groundwork for scalable, long-term growth. I’ll say this, I believe SpangleR has the potential to shake up the restoration industry in our corner of the world by setting new standards, challenging long-held assumptions, and creating a future that once seemed unimaginable for some.”

Figueroa is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and a seasoned construction and restoration executive with over 25 years of industry experience. He is widely respected for his leadership and deep-rooted relationships across the sector. Throughout his career, he has held key roles including field operations manager, branch manager, vice president, chief operating officer, and chief strategy officer. Figueroa has consistently driven organizational growth, mentoring emerging leaders, spearheading executive-level sales initiatives, leading national market expansions in regions such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Southern California, guiding company reinvention efforts, and championing cultural transformations grounded in customer-centric innovation.

Figueroa holds an associate’s degree in applied science-architectural technology from Fayetteville Technical Community College. He held a North Carolina general contractor-building license from 1997-2009 and has industry certifications such as: CICTI- CCHM certified healthcare manager; IICRC- WRT, ASD, FSRT, OCT, & CCT. Figueroa is also a multi-year recipient of the President’s Club Award, earned during his tenure at one of the fastest-growing national restoration companies in the industry.