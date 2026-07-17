Read the July/August 2026 ISSA Today Digital Issue

July 17, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Read the July/August 2026 ISSA Today Digital Issue

The July/August edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

The cleaning and facility solutions industry has never had more reason to speak up, and the July/August 2026 issue of ISSA Today makes the case for why its voice matters now. The cover story shows where advocacy meets sustainability and why companies that help shape policy tend to outlast the ones simply reacting to it.

The issue also digs into the human side of artificial intelligence, where the advantage lies with leaders who ask sharper questions rather than buy bigger dashboards, and reveals how five-star air quality is quietly becoming a product guests will pay for. Inside, a hospitalist builds the case for giving environmental services a seat in the clinical huddle, and researchers explain how microcredentials finally put proof behind cleaning expertise. The issue closes with a spotlight on Michigan State University, where an invisible workforce keeps 5.6 million square feet of student housing running before the campus wakes up.

Here’s some of what you can find in the July/August issue:

View the Table of Contents to see all that’s available in this issue.

Keep up-to-date with industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Access the archives of previous issues of ISSA Today magazine.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of ISSA Today Magazine!

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