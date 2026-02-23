Slime and Putty in Carpet: A Step-by-Step Removal Guide

Putty and slime often get stuck in carpet, especially in bedrooms and anywhere children play. Professional carpet cleaning follows a step-by-step process utilized for many soil types, such as:

Remove excess residue (scrape or blot). Choose a solvent compatible with the soil (one that will dissolve the soil). Work in, agitate (using appropriate tools, such as a scraper or brush). Rinse thoroughly (using hot water extraction, if possible). Ensure the carpet is left clean and dry.

First steps

Begin by inspecting the area. If possible, determine the type of carpet fiber and check for colorfastness. Many slimes are made with glue, activators, and colorants, so watch out for sticky residues and potential dye stains. Putties will have an acid silicone base, which gives them the stretch and bounce effect.

The physical step is to remove as much of the slime or putty as possible. If it’s fresh, use a scraper or dull tool to lift and scoop, following the direction of the carpet pile if working on a cut pile carpet. If the slime or putty is rubbery or smeared, some cleaning professionals are successful with freezing with a “freeze spray” found in most distribution locations, or cooling it substantially with a bag of ice, to harden it up and then break it apart for easy removal of the sulk of the soil.

Choice of solvent

This is where it gets tricky.

Slime is typically a water-based polymer and may respond better with water-based solvents to start with, as the ingredients in slime may not respond to dry solvents. For slime, use hot water, an acid spotter, some detergent solution and work in and see if there is any dissolving action occurring. If so, keep cleaning.

Putty, on the other hand, as mentioned earlier, is usually silicone-based. Water-based solvents won’t have much effect. A dry gel solvent will work on the residues remaining after the bulk is removed with freezing and/or scraping/scooping.

Use solvents carefully. Using standard spot-cleaning techniques, blot instead of scrub, and work from the outside toward the center to prevent spreading. Take your time. Putty and slime are sticky, and patience is needed for complete removal.

If you feel you have removed all visible, physical soil from the putty or slime, and you still see color, it may be time to use color-safe bleaching agent because dyes have no doubt penetrated the fibers. Follow directions carefully.

Final steps

Once the putty or slime is gone, hot water rinse to remove remaining residues and/or cleaning products. Even the slightest residue remaining can attract soil over time, especially in traffic lanes.

Finish by grooming and drying the carpet. Use a carpet rake or groomer to reset the pile, use an airmover, and ensure the spot is dry all the way to the backing.

The ANSI/IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings is a resource for challenges such as slime or putty, as it includes proven spot and stain removal techniques that work on many soils.