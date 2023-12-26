Should Your Workers Fly Solo?

What are the pros and cons to sending more than one worker to a job? Is there truly strength in numbers?

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, the director of training of Jon-Don’s Strategies for Success and founder of the digital training company Home Front Success, shares his views on sending technicians out in pairs, including why he thinks the added expense is justified.

To learn why two might be better than one, watch the video below!

