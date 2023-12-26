Should Your Workers Fly Solo?

December 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 - Steve Toburen

What are the pros and cons to sending more than one worker to a job? Is there truly strength in numbers?

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, the director of training of Jon-Don’s Strategies for Success and founder of the digital training company Home Front Success, shares his views on sending technicians out in pairs, including why he thinks the added expense is justified.

To learn why two might be better than one, watch the video below!

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Subscribe to Toburen’s weekly QuickTIP newsletter here.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Develop dream team

Develop a Phenomenal Dream Team

Business Management & Operations
Ed Marsh - Nearbound Marketing

Nearbound Marketing: A Solution for Ongoing Sales Challenges

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
business lessons

It’s All About Timing

Business Management & Operations
Restoration leader

Leaders Wear Carhartt

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Sponsored / Video
Dean Mercado

Differentiate and Win: Use These 3 Business Strategies to Thrive in 2024

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...