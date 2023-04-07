ServiceMaster Clean, ISSA, and GBAC Partner to Certify Nearly 400 Franchises

ServiceMaster Clean®; ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association; and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, have partnered to certify nearly 400 ServiceMaster Clean franchises across the United States and Canada to the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Advanced by GBAC certification.

As part of the partnership, ServiceMaster Clean franchise owners providing commercial cleaning services will seek CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification, which describes the procedures and principles to be considered in designing and implementing quality management programs for cleaning organizations. Additionally, the certification provides third-party validation of the contractors’ cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention protocols and procedures.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing healthy indoor environments for customers through proper cleaning and disinfecting,” said ServiceMaster Clean Interim President Joshua Ussiri. ”The certification from ISSA and GBAC validates our processes and will serve as recognition of our brand’s commitment to delivering to our customers the highest standards of cleanliness throughout their facilities.”

“It is a pleasure to work with organizations like ServiceMaster Clean to help advance the health and safety of people in indoor environments,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Upon completion of the CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification, each franchise will also become an ISSA member, which provides the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of membership, including education and networking opportunities.”

Learn more and apply for CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification at cims.issa.com/certification-application/.