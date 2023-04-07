ServiceMaster Clean, ISSA, and GBAC Partner to Certify Nearly 400 Franchises

April 7, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cleaning window

ServiceMaster Clean®; ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association; and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, have partnered to certify nearly 400 ServiceMaster Clean franchises across the United States and Canada to the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Advanced by GBAC certification.

As part of the partnership, ServiceMaster Clean franchise owners providing commercial cleaning services will seek CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification, which describes the procedures and principles to be considered in designing and implementing quality management programs for cleaning organizations. Additionally, the certification provides third-party validation of the contractors’ cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention protocols and procedures.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing healthy indoor environments for customers through proper cleaning and disinfecting,” said ServiceMaster Clean Interim President Joshua Ussiri. ”The certification from ISSA and GBAC validates our processes and will serve as recognition of our brand’s commitment to delivering to our customers the highest standards of cleanliness throughout their facilities.”

“It is a pleasure to work with organizations like ServiceMaster Clean to help advance the health and safety of people in indoor environments,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Upon completion of the CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification, each franchise will also become an ISSA member, which provides the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of membership, including education and networking opportunities.”

Learn more and apply for CIMS Advanced by GBAC certification at cims.issa.com/certification-application/.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

John Warnick Promotion Mammoth

John Warnick Promoted to Director of National Projects

News
IICRC Board of Directors 2023 nominations

IICRC Opens Nominations for Board of Directors

News
2023 admin appreciation award encircle

Encircle’s 2023 Admin Appreciation Awards Open for Nomination

News
2023 advocates featured

ISSA Honors 2023 Advocates of the Year

News
ati venturi restoration

ATI Acquires Venturi Restoration

News
EZ Concrete Aramsco

Aramsco, Inc. Acquires EZ Concrete Supply

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More