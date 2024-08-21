September/October Cleanfax Digital Issue New Available

August 21, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax September/October 2024 Digital Issue

The Cleanfax September/October 2024 digital issue is now available online. Don’t miss the 2024 Restoration State of the Industry, in both article and video format. Then see what IICRC-approved instructors are doing to maximize the student experience in certification classes.

The technical tips on carpet care also provide industry pros with what they need to better communicate processes and expectations for their clients. For Cleanfax subscribers who focus on third-party administration programs for their restoration companies, this issue includes a special feature on how to maximize the payout from the TPA relationship.

Do you use artificial intelligence (AI) in your cleaning or restoration operations? A unique look at what is happening will answer your questions on how to do it. All this, and much more, is inside!

The September/October issue also covers:

And so much more!

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up-to-date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Email Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.

