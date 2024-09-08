September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Cleanco Truckmounts

September 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Cleanco feature

With over 40 years of refinements and engineering innovation, Cleanco Compact Truckmounts are dependable workhorses due to quality craftsmanship, extraordinary engineering, and user-friendly operation.

Our systems are built with quality components for optimal cleaning performance. The unit’s power transfer comes from a solid, precision-balanced PTO shaft driven by the van engine.

Complete system operation starts with the precisely designed control panel, which features a gauge monitoring package, pressure and temperature controls, and a dual-speed setting for upholstery, carpet, or hard surface cleaning.

With our equipment’s practical and strategic configuration, there is free cargo space in your van for other equipment.
This ensures even weight distribution for increased passenger safety and vehicle longevity.

For more information, visit www.esteam.com.

Contact: 800-653-8338 | www.esteam.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: PuroClean

Sponsored
Legend feature5

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Ebac feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored
Delmhorst-stacked-feature-180x150

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Delmhorst

Sponsored
Corelogic feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: CoreLogic

Sponsored
Rotobrush

Our Commitment To Be The Best Is What We Don’t Brush Off!

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...