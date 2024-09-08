September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Cleanco Truckmounts

With over 40 years of refinements and engineering innovation, Cleanco Compact Truckmounts are dependable workhorses due to quality craftsmanship, extraordinary engineering, and user-friendly operation.

Our systems are built with quality components for optimal cleaning performance. The unit’s power transfer comes from a solid, precision-balanced PTO shaft driven by the van engine.

Complete system operation starts with the precisely designed control panel, which features a gauge monitoring package, pressure and temperature controls, and a dual-speed setting for upholstery, carpet, or hard surface cleaning.

With our equipment’s practical and strategic configuration, there is free cargo space in your van for other equipment.

This ensures even weight distribution for increased passenger safety and vehicle longevity.

