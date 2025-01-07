Senator Markey to Lead as Top Democrat on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee

January 7, 2025
U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) will lead as Ranking Member, or top Democrat, of the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee (SBC). Senator Markey has served on the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee since his election to the Senate in 2013. As Ranking Member, Senator Markey will work to build a fair, just, opportunity economy for entrepreneurs and the 34 million small businesses across the country.

As Ranking Member, Senator Markey will focus on reaching businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved communities, expanding training and mentorship resources, assisting small businesses to adapt to emerging technology, addressing wealth disparities by closing access gaps, and supporting innovative and clean energy small businesses, including by permanently reauthorizing the Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. During the Biden-Harris administration, a record 20 million applications were filed to start new businesses, led by growth in new Black, Latino, and women-owned businesses.

“Whether it’s a local restaurant, laundromat, beauty salon, or hardware store, strong small businesses help local economies thrive and contribute to the fabric of our communities,” Senator Markey said. “By supporting small businesses and new aspiring entrepreneurs, we can close gender and racial wealth gaps, invest in the success of working families, and foster innovation. As the top Democrat of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, my goal will be to continue the historic growth in new small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration and ensure opportunity for current and future generations.”

Senator Markey has a long history of working on issues within SBC’s jurisdiction. Since joining the Committee, Senator Markey has been an outspoken champion of the SBIR and STTR programs and in 2019 introduced legislation to expand the program. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Markey introduced legislation to ensure greater equitable distribution of Paycheck Protection Program loans. In the 118th Congress, Senator Markey introduced legislation to provide opportunity grants to aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

