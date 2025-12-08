Senate Passes Bill to Advance Research on Reuse and Refill Systems

On Nov. 20, the Senate passed the bipartisan Research for Environmental Uses and Sustainable Economies (REUSE) Act of 2025. This legislation directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prepare a comprehensive report on best practices and the feasibility of implementing reuse and refill systems nationwide.

The report will evaluate both the economic and environmental impacts of these systems, highlighting their potential for job creation, any relevant government requirements, and any barriers to successful implementation. For example, REUSE Act directs the EPA to collect data on reuse and refill systems across various sectors, including consumer packaging, personal care products, and retail goods wholesale shipping. This legislation also instructs the EPA to provide information on the types of support at the local, state, and federal levels that could enhance reuse and refill systems. This information will help inform stakeholders about how to harness the environmental benefits and economic potential of reuse and refill systems.

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley—a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee—leads the REUSE Act with West Virginia’s U.S. Senator and EPW Committee Chairman Shelley Moore Capito. The REUSE Act is a significant step forward in reducing waste and conserving resources across America by ensuring that reuse and refill systems are integral pillars of a circular economy.

“For years, we were taught the three Rs—reduce, reuse, and recycle; but too often the reality with plastics is the three Bs—buried, burned, and borne out to sea,” Merkley said. “We are on the way to improving reuse systems as the REUSE Act comes even one step closer to becoming law. When we better understand how reuse and refill systems most effectively operate, we are better able to create a healthier planet and future.”

In February, Oceana released the results of a nationwide poll showing that 85% of U.S. voters support increasing the use of reusable packaging and foodware. Overall, 81% of U.S. voters support reducing the amount of plastic that is produced.

Included among the key findings: