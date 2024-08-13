Safe + Sound Week Celebrates Workplace Health & Safety Successes

Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event held each August that recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep workers safe. This year, Safe + Sound Week takes place Aug. 12 to 18 and will provide resources for businesses on Job Hazard Analysis (JHA).

Successful safety and health programs can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness—improving sustainability. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor, Safe + Sound Week aims to help start work programs, energize existing ones, and recognize safety nationwide.

Last year, more than 3,900 businesses helped to raise awareness about workers’ health and safety. As of Aug. 12, more than 5,300 participants have registered.

Safe + Sound 2024 Week organizers include:

OSHA – U.S. Dept of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration

NIOSH – National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

AIHA – American Industrial Hygiene Association

VPPPA – Voluntary Protection Programs Participants Association

ASSP – American Society of Safety Professionals

NSC – National Safety Council

CPWR – The Center for Construction Research and Training

Partners are organizations responsible for communication and outreach throughout the year to promote Safe + Sound to their stakeholders are listed here.