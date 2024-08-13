Safe + Sound Week Celebrates Workplace Health & Safety Successes

August 13, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Safe_Sound 800x533

Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event held each August that recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep workers safe. This year, Safe + Sound Week takes place Aug. 12 to 18 and will provide resources for businesses on Job Hazard Analysis (JHA).

Successful safety and health programs can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness—improving sustainability. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor, Safe + Sound Week aims to help start work programs, energize existing ones, and recognize safety nationwide.

Last year, more than 3,900 businesses helped to raise awareness about workers’ health and safety. As of Aug. 12, more than 5,300 participants have registered.

Safe + Sound 2024 Week organizers include:

  • OSHA – U.S. Dept of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration
  • NIOSH – National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health
  • AIHA – American Industrial Hygiene Association
  • VPPPA – Voluntary Protection Programs Participants Association
  • ASSP – American Society of Safety Professionals
  • NSC – National Safety Council
  • CPWR – The Center for Construction Research and Training

Partners are organizations responsible for communication and outreach throughout the year to promote Safe + Sound to their stakeholders are listed here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Frontier Services 800x533

Frontier Services Group Acquires Restoration XP

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
stairs going upward, 3d rendering

Paul Davis Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Companies to Work For

Awards / Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News
Group of people and communication network concept. Human resources. Teamwork of business. Partnership.

ServiceMaster Surpasses Fundraising Goal for Veterans

Community Outreach / News
July/August 2024 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2024 Issue

News
Flooding

Tropical Storm Debby Leaves Trail of Disasters, Prompts Restoration Efforts

Disasters / Health & Safety / News / Water Damage Restoration
Dean Mercado 8.6 800x533

The Vision Blueprint: Building a Future-Ready Company

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...