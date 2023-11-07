RTI and The Language of Leadership Form Partnership

November 7, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Learning online

Pennsylvania-based Restoration Technical Institute (RTI), an approved IICRC school, and The Language of Leadership, headquartered in Bend, Oregon, have announced a partnership dedicated to enhancing leadership skills within the restoration, cleaning, and related building service sectors.

The alliance will provide service providers with access to leadership development resources via RTILearning.com. This partnership will initially feature a rollout to RTI’s Digital Training Solution, encompassing The Language of Leadership’s foundational courses Welcome to the Language of Leadership and Expectations, along with the eBook The Big 4 Excuses and How to Handle Them.

Other offerings will include a comprehensive eLearning course, complimentary webinars, and the development of a “Learning Journey,” affording participants the opportunity to convene on a monthly basis.

“You can add all the organization, structure, and strategy you want, but if your management team (at any level) cannot hold people accountable in a constructive and positive way, you are going to lose people and profits,” said Erik Berglund, The Language of Leadership founder and CEO.

“This collaboration not only bridges a crucial gap in expertise but also synergizes with our methods and approaches. Erik’s program helps overcome a common obstacle to implementing training in the workplace, which is found in our ability to effectively and constructively hold individuals accountable for applying their training on the job,” said Lisa Lavender,  Restoration Technical Institute chief operations officer.

For more information, visit RTI’s website.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Show North America 2023

Don’t Miss Out! ISSA Show North America 2023 Starts on Monday

ISSA / ISSA 100th Year Anniversary / News
Spartan Logo

Spartan Appoints Director of Laundry

New Hires and Appointments / News
Nov-Dec 2023 ISSA Today

November/December Edition of ISSA Today Now Online!

ISSA / News
Terry Owen

Imperial Dade Appoints Chief Operating Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
HydraMaster logo

HydraMaster Expands Technical Support Department

News
Home on fire

3 More Home Insurance Companies Leave California

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...