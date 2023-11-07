RTI and The Language of Leadership Form Partnership

Pennsylvania-based Restoration Technical Institute (RTI), an approved IICRC school, and The Language of Leadership, headquartered in Bend, Oregon, have announced a partnership dedicated to enhancing leadership skills within the restoration, cleaning, and related building service sectors.

The alliance will provide service providers with access to leadership development resources via RTILearning.com. This partnership will initially feature a rollout to RTI’s Digital Training Solution, encompassing The Language of Leadership’s foundational courses Welcome to the Language of Leadership and Expectations, along with the eBook The Big 4 Excuses and How to Handle Them.

Other offerings will include a comprehensive eLearning course, complimentary webinars, and the development of a “Learning Journey,” affording participants the opportunity to convene on a monthly basis.

“You can add all the organization, structure, and strategy you want, but if your management team (at any level) cannot hold people accountable in a constructive and positive way, you are going to lose people and profits,” said Erik Berglund, The Language of Leadership founder and CEO.

“This collaboration not only bridges a crucial gap in expertise but also synergizes with our methods and approaches. Erik’s program helps overcome a common obstacle to implementing training in the workplace, which is found in our ability to effectively and constructively hold individuals accountable for applying their training on the job,” said Lisa Lavender, Restoration Technical Institute chief operations officer.

For more information, visit RTI’s website.