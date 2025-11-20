Restoration Management Company Expands National Footprint with New Atlanta Branch

Restoration Management Company (RMC) opened its newest branch in Atlanta. This expansion strengthens RMC’s nationwide network, particularly the Southeast region.

“Opening our Atlanta office is an exciting milestone for RMC,” said Blake Takata, RMC chief operating officer. “This branch allows us to better support commercial and multifamily clients—including schools, government facilities, and local businesses—with the rapid response, technical expertise, and customer-focused service that define our work nationwide. We are committed to building long-term partnerships within this community for years to come.”

Leading the new branch is Chris Terrell, a seasoned restoration professional with more than 15 years of experience in disaster recovery, large-loss management, and insurance claim oversight. Terrell has successfully directed commercial and residential projects across the country, bringing extensive hands-on expertise in forensic analysis, mitigation auditing, construction estimation, and multiple IICRC certifications. His proven leadership will help establish a strong RMC presence in the Southeast market.

“I am honored to lead RMC’s Atlanta branch and serve this region with the same dedication that has made RMC a trusted partner for nearly four decades,” Terrell said. “Our team is ready to support everyday restoration needs as well as major emergencies and regional catastrophes. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist Atlanta’s businesses, property owners, and communities with dependable, high-quality restoration solutions.”

For nearly 40 years, RMC has restored properties and communities affected by water, fire, environmental hazards, and large-scale disasters. The Atlanta branch is now open and operating at:

3005 Center Place, Suite 100

Norcross, GA 30093

Local: (770)334-9440 | 24/7: (800) 400-5058