Restoration Management Company Expands National Footprint with New Atlanta Branch

November 20, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Chris Terrell

Restoration Management Company (RMC) opened its newest branch in Atlanta. This expansion strengthens RMC’s nationwide network, particularly the Southeast region.

“Opening our Atlanta office is an exciting milestone for RMC,” said Blake Takata, RMC chief operating officer. “This branch allows us to better support commercial and multifamily clients—including schools, government facilities, and local businesses—with the rapid response, technical expertise, and customer-focused service that define our work nationwide. We are committed to building long-term partnerships within this community for years to come.”

Leading the new branch is Chris Terrell, a seasoned restoration professional with more than 15 years of experience in disaster recovery, large-loss management, and insurance claim oversight. Terrell has successfully directed commercial and residential projects across the country, bringing extensive hands-on expertise in forensic analysis, mitigation auditing, construction estimation, and multiple IICRC certifications. His proven leadership will help establish a strong RMC presence in the Southeast market.

“I am honored to lead RMC’s Atlanta branch and serve this region with the same dedication that has made RMC a trusted partner for nearly four decades,” Terrell said. “Our team is ready to support everyday restoration needs as well as major emergencies and regional catastrophes. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist Atlanta’s businesses, property owners, and communities with dependable, high-quality restoration solutions.”

For nearly 40 years, RMC has restored properties and communities affected by water, fire, environmental hazards, and large-scale disasters. The Atlanta branch is now open and operating at:

3005 Center Place, Suite 100
Norcross, GA 30093
Local: (770)334-9440 | 24/7: (800) 400-5058

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Ryan More

Ryan Moore Named CEO of ATI Restoration

New Hires and Appointments / News
Stellar Service Brands_800

Stellar Service Brands Sells Softroc Franchise Brand to its Former President

Growth & Acquisitions / News
BELFOR's Beth Toenies

BELFOR Franchise Group’s Beth Toenies Named 2025 Woman of Inspiration™ by Universal Womens Network™

Awards / News
Hurricane damage

Labor Department Awards $700K for Continuation of Hurricane Debby Relief

Disasters / Labor / News
Construction worker

Construction Employment Rebounds in September

Labor / News
People's Choice Award Winner

ISSA Show North America Names Innovative Leaders Award 2025 Winners

Awards / News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...