Restoration Management Co. Open New Location in the Portland, Oregon-metro Area

Restoration Management Co. opened its 17th location in Portland, Oregon. The Portland area provides an ideal, dynamic location to support the expansion of Restoration Management’s water, smoke, and environmental restoration and catastrophe-related services, allowing the company to better serve clients across the Pacific Northwest.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of our new Portland location,” said Jon Takata, Restoration Management’s CEO. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and expanding our service capabilities for our existing and new clients in this growing region. We look forward to building new client relationships in the area, and to ensure their restoration needs are met with an emphasis on safety and satisfaction.”

For more than 35 years, Restoration Management has been a trusted leader in the restoration industry, known for their innovative approach, professionally trained team, and commitment to excellence with a strong presence across multiple states. As a private company, Restoration Management emphasizes personalized client care and streamlined processes, and fostering long-term partnerships built on trust and reliability.

“I am honored to lead RMC’s new Portland branch and bring our company’s values of safety, care, and exceptional service to Oregon,” said Tim Young, RMC Portland branch manager. “We are grateful for the chance to serve the Portland community and are committed to delivering top-tier restoration services while fostering meaningful and lasting relationships with our clients.”

RMC’s Portland, Oregon Branch will operate from their new office at 19670 SW 118th Avenue, Tualatin, Oregon 97062. The phone number is (971) 224-4032.