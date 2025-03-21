Restoration Affiliates Adds 3 New Members, Names New Board

Restoration Affiliates (RA) added three new members. RA’s newest members include:

Oklahoma Disaster Restoration, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Royal Plus, headquartered in Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma Disaster Restoration is a family-owned and operated business that has been open since 1988. Our technicians are trained and certified in Tulsa disaster restoration services such as water & flood damage, fire & smoke damage, mold remediation, and additional disaster restoration services. Our company has invested in state of the art technology, staff, and equipment for reconstructing your home to its original state or better.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration is the leading provider of disaster recovery services throughout six states. Panhandle was founded in 1977 by Robert C. Contraguerro, Sr., whose commitment to fairness, honesty, and quality work helped the company quickly establish a stellar reputation for the quality of its services and the professionalism of its teams.

Royal Plus Inc., a disaster cleanup company, strives to relieve the stress and uncertainty by providing answers fortified by decades of experience. We recognize that disasters can be traumatizing and alarming for customers so we plan every step to make their catastrophe a distant memory. Our disaster cleanup company help turn life back on by providing customers affected by natural and man-made disasters with 24/7 emergency and disaster restoration services in a compassionate, reliable, and efficient manner.

RA currently has 32 full members and 2 associates producing over US$919 million in disaster restoration services coast-to-coast. The company also recently announced its 2024-2026 board of directors: