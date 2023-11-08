Rejection in Sales: Dealing With the Inevitable

November 8, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Dave Kahle ST Rejection

Sadly, rejection and sales seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. If rejection is so unavoidable, what can your sales team do to get past the negativity?

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Dave Kahle, owner of Kahle Way Sales Systems, discusses his tips for getting beyond the rejection that salespeople will inevitably face.

To learn how to handle hearing the word “no” and deal with rejection in a mature way that still allows for the sealing of the deal, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

