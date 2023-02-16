Register for Restoration Strategies and Empower Yourself

February 16, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Restoration Strategies

Are you tired of battling adjusters on pricing?
Are you waiting too long to get paid?
Are you frustrated your marketing isn’t working?
Are you wondering why this feels like war?

If so, then it’s time you register for the most insightful and invaluable event in restoration, Restoration Strategies. 

This two-day conference offers a fast-paced learning opportunity for business owners, managers, and marketing staff in the disaster restoration and building service contractor field. Attendees will gain insight into acquiring restoration jobs from insurance agents, claims adjusters, and property owners or managers.

During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to hear from a nationally recognized insurance claims adjuster who is actively engaged with the cleaning and restoration industries. The adjuster will share strategies for securing water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, and other types of work. Additionally, individuals who are considering entering the restoration industry will find this conference helpful in learning how to overcome the challenging task of acquiring work.

Event pricing is just $697 for ISSA members and $997 for non-members.

To learn more about this one-of-a-kind uplifting event, check out the video below: 

 

 

