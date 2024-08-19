Record-breaking Heat Impacts Central U.S., Northeast Floods

August 19, 2024Cleanfax Staff
flooded sign

Dangerous heat is in the forecast across the Southern Plains all week long, The Weather Channel reported. Temperatures will be about 100 degrees, and record-breaking highs are possible from Texas through New Mexico.

After a weekend of heavy rain-producing storms, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic continued to experience severe weather on Monday. The Weather Channel reported damaging winds and heavy rain were the main threat, as any rain that falls could lead to flooding due to already saturated areas.

Over the weekend, at least two people died, and 100 people were evacuated after heavy rainfall brought dangerous flooding to Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut saw 6 to 10 inches of rainfall in about six to nine hours Sunday.

Hurricane Ernesto also produced life-threatening surf and rip currents across much of the East Coast over the weekend. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration buoys along the coast from North Carolina to Rhode Island measured wave heights of 5 to 6 feet Sunday evening, NBC News reported.

Additionally, the latest forecast shows that it could be a warm fall across the country, especially across the Plains, Rockies, and desert Southwest.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

