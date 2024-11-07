Read the November/December Cleanfax Digital Issue Now

The Cleanfax November/December 2024 digital issue is now available online.

In this issue of Cleanfax, dig into a special edition of Unscripted, where Cleanfax and the IICRC discover how mold impacted a Florida family and what industry pros should know to help their customers. Then take a deep dive into the 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands.

Also, get the tips and strategies you need on topics from motivation; hiring the best workers; how collaborations, consolidations, and closures have impacted the restoration industry; and much more. All this is inside!

The AWOL Client— How to navigate a pesky customer challenge.

The Chilling Reality of Mold— One Florida family’s nightmare should warn everyone.

The 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report— A complete overview of the cleaning industry, sponsored by Legend Brands.

Hands-On Experience and Education Empowers Aspiring Professionals— Emergi-Clean’s internship program builds careers in biohazard remediation.

Collaborations, Consolidations, and Closures—Rapid growth in restoration is changing the nature of the business.

Best Buys for 2025— The products and services you need in the new year.

Complacency— This can quickly kill your cleaning or restoration company.

Ask Different Questions— All too often, we ask the wrong ones…

Falling In Love— Don’t let it be your reason for hiring.

The Curriculum Question— What do you need to know?

The Last Word— Six Questions for Rob Allen.

And so much more!

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

