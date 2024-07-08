Read the July/August 2024 Issue of CMM Online
The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
This edition focuses on restroom care topics, from maintaining busy restrooms in healthcare facilities to ensuring sustainable restroom practices in hotels and other hospitality venues. It offers a glimpse into public restrooms of the future and explores new designs for baby changing stations. Beyond restroom care, the latest issue of CMM provides guidance on improving your facility’s water conservation efforts and setting adequate staffing levels. It offers tips on school facility trouble areas to deep clean over the summer and reveals the benefits of using data analytics to improve cleaning efficiency.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Don’t Fear What’s Lurking in Healthcare Facility Restrooms: EVS crews work to inspire the confidence of patients and their families
- Think Green for Hospitality Restrooms: Five simple tips that don’t sacrifice comfort for sustainability
- Will Public Restrooms of the Future Know Your Name?: U.S. restroom innovations prioritize the practical over fantastical
- Putting Data-Driven Cleaning Into Practice: Data analytics beat out guesswork and intuition for improving cleaning efficiency
- Setting Cleaning Staff Levels to Ensure Business Success: Defining the scope of work is key to workloading efficiency
- Water Conservation Starts With Auditing the Drips: Steps for implementing a water management plan
- School’s Out for Summer, Unless You’re a Custodian: Deep clean these school hotspots during break
- The Baby Changing Station Boom: Innovations keep sinks clean and baby-changing friendly
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a restroom care showcase.