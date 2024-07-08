Read the July/August 2024 Issue of CMM Online

July 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
CMM July August CMM 2024

The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on restroom care topics, from maintaining busy restrooms in healthcare facilities to ensuring sustainable restroom practices in hotels and other hospitality venues. It offers a glimpse into public restrooms of the future and explores new designs for baby changing stations. Beyond restroom care, the latest issue of CMM provides guidance on improving your facility’s water conservation efforts and setting adequate staffing levels. It offers tips on school facility trouble areas to deep clean over the summer and reveals the benefits of using data analytics to improve cleaning efficiency.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a restroom care showcase

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

