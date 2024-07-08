Read the July/August 2024 Issue of CMM Online

The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on restroom care topics, from maintaining busy restrooms in healthcare facilities to ensuring sustainable restroom practices in hotels and other hospitality venues. It offers a glimpse into public restrooms of the future and explores new designs for baby changing stations. Beyond restroom care, the latest issue of CMM provides guidance on improving your facility’s water conservation efforts and setting adequate staffing levels. It offers tips on school facility trouble areas to deep clean over the summer and reveals the benefits of using data analytics to improve cleaning efficiency.

