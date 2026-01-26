Read the January/February ISSA Today Digital Issue

January 26, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Today January/February 2026

The January/February issue of ISSA Today is now available in digital format.

The cleaning industry is stepping into a new era—where performance, technology, and people intersect. This special issue of ISSA Today explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping work without replacing human judgment, why sustainability is becoming a core business driver, and how design, training, and science-based cleaning decisions impact real-world outcomes. By highlighting insights on measurable culture, safer choices, and smarter facilities, the January/February issue delivers practical thinking for leaders navigating what’s next in cleaning and facility solutions.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

