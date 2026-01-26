Read the January/February ISSA Today Digital Issue
The January/February issue of ISSA Today is now available in digital format.
The cleaning industry is stepping into a new era—where performance, technology, and people intersect. This special issue of ISSA Today explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping work without replacing human judgment, why sustainability is becoming a core business driver, and how design, training, and science-based cleaning decisions impact real-world outcomes. By highlighting insights on measurable culture, safer choices, and smarter facilities, the January/February issue delivers practical thinking for leaders navigating what’s next in cleaning and facility solutions.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Straight Talk!: Culture You Can Measure
- President’s Message: ISSA’s Refreshed Tagline
- ISSA In Action!: An inside look at what ISSA is doing for its members today.
- Cleaning for Performance: Making safer choices will help everyone win.
- Sustainability Takes Center Stage: A celebration of progress, purpose, and momentum.
- The Inevitable Advantage: Why embracing new technology isn’t optional. It’s survival.
- AI Skepticism: Generational differences in AI perception.
- Proposals: From AI Draft to Human Win: The strategies behind winning the bidding game.
- Human vs. Machine: How curiosity closes the gap between human understanding and machine intelligence.
- Inside ISSA Show North America 2025: Innovation, inclusion, and leadership converged to shape the next era of cleaning and facility solutions.
- The ROI Playbook for Sensitive Populations: Replace fragrance with science, align wages with skills, and track outcomes that matter.
- Designing for Cleanability: Why architects and cleaning professionals need each other long before opening day.
- Member Spotlight on Hospeco Brands Group: A company that wrote the playbook on distribution.
View the Table of Contents to see everything available in this issue.
