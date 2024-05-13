PuroClean Honors Local Heroes for National Superhero Day

PuroClean marked National Superhero Day by recognizing heroes across the United States for their exceptional service and dedication. Among these heroes, Tamarac, Florida, firefighter James Murad was honored with a national award for his outstanding contributions to his South Florida community. Murad’s selfless service has saved countless lives and properties. As part of the award presentation, PuroClean presented firefighter Murad with a trophy as the national awardee along with a medallion, superhero cape, and mask as the local winner.

PuroClean spotlighted other heroes across the U.S., including:

Brandon Turner is a professional skateboarder and local hero nominated by Tyrone Thomas, Jr. of PuroClean in San Diego and Spring Valley, California. After overcoming addiction and alcoholism, he founded the organization West Side Recovery, which helps other young adults conquer their struggles.

is a professional skateboarder and local hero nominated by Tyrone Thomas, Jr. of PuroClean in San Diego and Spring Valley, California. After overcoming addiction and alcoholism, he founded the organization West Side Recovery, which helps other young adults conquer their struggles. Corinne Freeman , The Caring Place executive director, is a seasoned licensed advanced practice Social Worker, and doesn’t cut corners when helping those who are less privileged. Her organization has helped homeless people get back on their feet and achieve success. Charles Atkins, a PuroClean franchise owner in Cleveland, Tennessee, nominated her.

, The Caring Place executive director, is a seasoned licensed advanced practice Social Worker, and doesn’t cut corners when helping those who are less privileged. Her organization has helped homeless people get back on their feet and achieve success. Charles Atkins, a PuroClean franchise owner in Cleveland, Tennessee, nominated her. Michelle Martin is a middle school principal for children with disabilities, whom PuroClean franchise owner Sadiq Isu of Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, Ohio, and Eugene, Oregon, nominated.

is a middle school principal for children with disabilities, whom PuroClean franchise owner Sadiq Isu of Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, Ohio, and Eugene, Oregon, nominated. Julia Jones of PuroClean in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida, nominated Sandra and Mark LaFlamme of Canines for Heroes. Their organization trains dogs to assist veterans and first responders in coping with the challenges of combat and community service.

of Canines for Heroes. Their organization trains dogs to assist veterans and first responders in coping with the challenges of combat and community service. Matthew Van Hagen of Merced City Fire was nominated by Noel Cornejo, Owner of PuroClean of Merced, California. Matt is committed to his community in his professional and personal endeavors.

Greg Arianoff of PuroClean in Hilo, Hawaii, nominated law officer and dedicated community member Michael Sailer . Sailer has been serving in the police department for six years and has taken part on the force in several high-profile arrests.

. Sailer has been serving in the police department for six years and has taken part on the force in several high-profile arrests. Robert Lee , retired Coast Guard and current gym owner of Cross Collar Jiu Jitsu, was nominated by Izzy el Kehal of PuroClean in Houston, Texas. In addition to teaching others self-defense, Lee is highly involved in local community efforts.

, retired Coast Guard and current gym owner of Cross Collar Jiu Jitsu, was nominated by Izzy el Kehal of PuroClean in Houston, Texas. In addition to teaching others self-defense, Lee is highly involved in local community efforts. Kathy Li , owner of The Goddard School of Sugar Land was nominated by Nilo Quiroz, owner of PuroClean in Southwest Houston, Sugar Land, and Province, Texas, for organizing community educational events, such as hurricane safety speeches.

, owner of The Goddard School of Sugar Land was nominated by Nilo Quiroz, owner of PuroClean in Southwest Houston, Sugar Land, and Province, Texas, for organizing community educational events, such as hurricane safety speeches. Roger Gauert of PuroClean in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, nominated dedicated veteran and policeman Paul (PJ) Price . PJ’ track record includes serving in the Civil Air Patrol, Army National Guard, and as a State Trooper assigned to the Lancaster Patrol Division.

. PJ’ track record includes serving in the Civil Air Patrol, Army National Guard, and as a State Trooper assigned to the Lancaster Patrol Division. A philanthropist, volunteer, and advocate for marginalized communities, Jess Davis, Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce vice president, works tirelessly daily to foster unity and support local businesses and organizations. The PuroClean team in Kingston, New York, nominated her for going above her traditional leadership duties.

“In every community, there are unsung heroes, who wholeheartedly commit themselves to the betterment of others,” stated Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “As significant pillars in the fabric of their communities, it is our duty to take the lead in recognizing and championing these extraordinary individuals alike. We hope these awards serve as a reminder that their acts of kindness never go unnoticed.”

For more information about PuroClean and their commitment to supporting local heroes, visit https://www.puroclean.com/blog.