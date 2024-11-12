PuroClean Aims to Expand Across Connecticut

PuroClean is actively exploring expansion opportunities in Connecticut, targeting multiple cities including Hartford and New Haven. Already serving several communities near the East Coast, PuroClean aims to broaden its reach, bringing its specialized expertise in water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, and mold remediation to eight potential territories in Connecticut.

“Our continued growth throughout Connecticut highlights our dedication to providing premier property restoration services,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operations officer. “With our existing locations in the state, we understand the needs of local communities and are excited to extend our proven solutions and expert care to even more residents.”

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the franchise, given the state’s increasing need for reliable property restoration and remediation services to protect their homes and businesses. While already serving many communities across the state, this growth initiative aims to better serve more residents in the region.

“We are committed to meet the increasing demand for quality property restoration services, and our expansion plays a pivotal role in our growth strategy,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We understand the unique challenges that people face in this region, and we’re excited to bring our proven expertise and innovation to help communities thrive.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices.