The photo contest winner this month is Rick Knoefler of Smart N Kleen in Klamath Falls, Oregon for his restoration of a restaurant carpet. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250.

“These pictures show an Asian restaurant carpet that we cleaned in our town. We utilized a mix of chemicals and different presprays to achieve this result, using a CRB and my Hydramaster 575. We finished up with a good rinse with Chemspec Formula 90. I did not expect the results we achieved, but we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The customers were so surprised by the results that they paid me $50 extra.”

For an opportunity to win a gift card worth $250, send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Amanda Hosey, managing editor, at amandah@issa.com, or submit via Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/cleanfax. Contest rules available by request.

DID YOU KNOW

Carpet cleaners often apply more preconditioner to upholstery than necessary because they’re used to preconditioning carpet, and if you apply more preconditioner than you can rinse from the fabric, post-cleaning protective treatments might not bond.

