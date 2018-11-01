The photo contest winner this month is Kim Sears of C.F.T. in Elburn, IL. Her company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Kim describes this particular job: “A local painter called our office in a panic. He had just spilled dark wood stain on his client’s carpet. He said it was just a ‘small spot by the baseboard.’ If it was just a small spot, why the panic? That was cleared up quickly when our technician, Thomas Lexvold, arrived on the job. With no extra carpet, we removed carpet from their closet and performed a large repair. Both the painter and his clients were thrilled with the results!”

DID YOU KNOW

Although you encounter rayon in many upholstered pieces of furniture, and in area rugs, it is easy to mistake the fiber as silk, but it is far from silk — and far from durable. Rayon, as a product, originates as a plant material, or cellulose, and through chemical reaction, it is transformed into a liquid, which is then extruded into a fiber. A cleaning challenge with rayon is it is weaker when wet, and the extraction step of your cleaning can tear the fabric.