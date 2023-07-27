Optimize Your Sales Force With Tools That Measure

July 27, 2023
Ed Marsh

It’s hard to know how your efforts are paying off if you don’t measure your results.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, growth and strategy consultant Ed Marsh, Consilium Global Business Advisors founder and principal, discusses the different sales data that can be measured, along with the tools that help get the job done.

To learn how you and your sales team can stay on top of your important numbers, watch the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

