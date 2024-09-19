North Carolina Flooding Could Cost $7B

September 19, 2024Cleanfax Staff
flooded road

Starting on Sept. 15, a tropical rainstorm brought more than 20 inches of rain to North Carolina’s southeast coastline. The rain overwhelmed drainage systems in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, resulting in widespread flooding. In some areas, this was a “1,000-year rain event,”  the National Weather Service reported.

AccuWeather’s preliminary estimate of the total damage and economic loss from this unnamed storm with tropical storm impacts in the United States is US$7 billion.

The flooding caused one casualty when an 80-year-old man died driving through a flooded road. As of Sept. 18, more than 60 roads across 12 counties remain closed, ABC News reported. A state of emergency remains in place for Brunswick, New Hanover, and Columbus counties. Damage assessments from state officials are scheduled to begin soon, but North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said officials are still waiting for flooded and damaged areas to dry out.

