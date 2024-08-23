NORMI Releases Upcoming LIVE Online/Onsite Classes

NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors, trains students in all facets of mold, microbial and indoor air quality assessment, and remediation with over 32 certifications in LIVE, LIVE Online, and Static Online course formats.

The organization leads the industry in current, up-to-date training which includes the newest technologies, processes and techniques to create safer, cleaner and healthier indoor environments.

Check out all NORMI’s upcoming classes below.