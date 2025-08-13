NORMI Launches Illicit Drug Cleanup Technician Certification Course in Florida

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) launched an Illicit Drug Cleanup Course, a specialized one-day training designed to prepare professionals to safely and effectively remediate environments contaminated by methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs. Successful participants will earn the trademarked NORMI Certified Drug Cleanup Technician (NCDCT™) designation. The inaugural class will be held Sept. 8 in Florida.

This comprehensive program provides both the technical know-how and the business strategies needed for professionals to offer high-demand decontamination services. Participants will learn:

Health and safety protocols for working in drug-contaminated environments.

Federal, state, and local guidelines for illicit drug cleanup.

Step-by-step decontamination procedures for meth and fentanyl sites, using advanced tools and proven methods such as Artemis Decon Force 100.

Testing and clearance procedures to verify remediation success.

Marketing strategies to promote these specialized services to health departments, realtors, insurance companies, and property managers.

“Meth and fentanyl are created by chemistry; meth and fentanyl can be destroyed by chemistry,” said Ryan Weaver, a fireman and NORMI senior trainer for the course. “Our method allows professionals to decontaminate properties efficiently, saving clients thousands of dollars, while ensuring occupant safety and compliance with regulatory standards.”

The urgency of such training is underscored by alarming statistics: Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, with the DEA seizing more than 379 million potentially deadly doses in 2022. Meth contamination remains a widespread hazard, even in properties where the drug was smoked but not manufactured.

NORMI’s new course equips contractors, environmental professionals, and restoration specialists to address this growing crisis with confidence, skill, and integrity.

Event Details:

Course: Illicit Drug Cleanup (NCDCT™ Certification)

Illicit Drug Cleanup (NCDCT™ Certification) Date: Sept. 8, 2025

Sept. 8, 2025 Location: FPT Environmental, Davie, FL

FPT Environmental, Davie, FL Duration: 1 day

1 day Certification: NORMI Certified Drug Cleanup Technician (NCDCT™)

Registration is now open at www.BestTrainingSchool.com. Early bird special offered and early registration is encouraged, as seating is limited. Look for NTP (NORMI Trained Professional) designation to register.