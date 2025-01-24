NORMI™ and MICRO Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership

NORMI™, the premier association for mold professionals, and MICRO, a leading organization in the indoor air quality industry, entered into a strategic alliance. This collaboration will create the NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership, offering members of both organizations the opportunity to enjoy the combined benefits of each association.

Through this partnership, NORMI and MICRO members will now have access to an expanded range of resources, certifications, educational opportunities, and industry events designed to enhance professional development and business growth. The NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership will enable professionals in the microbial assessment, mold remediation, environmental safety, and indoor air quality sectors to expand their expertise, improve their services, and strengthen their networks.

“MICRO and NORMI share a commitment to advancing professionalism and innovation within our industries,” said Bob Ederer, MICRO executive director. “This new collaboration will empower our members to access a broader suite of benefits, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry trends, certifications, and business growth opportunities.”

“NORMI has always been dedicated to providing microbial assessment, sanitization, mold remediation, and environmental health professionals with the tools they need to succeed,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI president and CEO. “This strategic alliance with MICRO allows us to offer even greater value to our members by combining our strengths and providing access to a wider range of resources that will help them better serve their clients and grow their businesses. Expanding our footprint and library of courses will have a big impact on the industry and the professionals who support it.”

The NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership is now available to both NORMI and MICRO members. For more information on how to enroll, please visit www.NORMI.org, call 877.251.2296, or contact [email protected].