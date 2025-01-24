NORMI™ and MICRO Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership

January 24, 2025Cleanfax Staff
normi-logo

NORMI™, the premier association for mold professionals, and MICRO, a leading organization in the indoor air quality industry, entered into a strategic alliance. This collaboration will create the NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership, offering members of both organizations the opportunity to enjoy the combined benefits of each association.

Through this partnership, NORMI and MICRO members will now have access to an expanded range of resources, certifications, educational opportunities, and industry events designed to enhance professional development and business growth. The NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership will enable professionals in the microbial assessment, mold remediation, environmental safety, and indoor air quality sectors to expand their expertise, improve their services, and strengthen their networks.

“MICRO and NORMI share a commitment to advancing professionalism and innovation within our industries,” said Bob Ederer, MICRO executive director. “This new collaboration will empower our members to access a broader suite of benefits, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry trends, certifications, and business growth opportunities.”

“NORMI has always been dedicated to providing microbial assessment, sanitization, mold remediation, and environmental health professionals with the tools they need to succeed,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI president and CEO. “This strategic alliance with MICRO allows us to offer even greater value to our members by combining our strengths and providing access to a wider range of resources that will help them better serve their clients and grow their businesses. Expanding our footprint and library of courses will have a big impact on the industry and the professionals who support it.”

The NORMI/MICRO Combo Membership is now available to both NORMI and MICRO members. For more information on how to enroll, please visit www.NORMI.org, call 877.251.2296, or contact [email protected].

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit

Registration Now Open for 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit and Fly-In

ISSA / News
Construction workers

Construction Industry Must Attract 439,000 Workers in 2025

Labor / News
DocuSketch

DocuSketch Achieves New Security Standard

News / Uncategorized
pexels-photo-46274-iicrc

ANSI/IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment Published

News
FNA Group Simpson Carpet Express Products

FNA Group Acquires Carpet Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer Kent Investment

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Spread Holiday Cheer Through Holiday Givebacks

Community Outreach / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...