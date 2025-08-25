NORMI Adds ISSA’s Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner to its Medical Advisory Board

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) revealed that Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director with ISSA, accepted an invitation from chair of the NORMI Medical Advisory Board to join the panel.

The group was formed to bring clinical expertise into assessment and remediation standards, particularly for sensitized and vulnerable populations.

“As an epidemiologist and disease detective, I’ve seen firsthand that the health of buildings and the health of people are inseparable,” Macgregor-Skinner said. “NORMI is creating a community of practice by bringing remediators, assessors, environmental medicine, respiratory health, and physicians together, so that we can translate clinical evidence into practical remediation protocols. I am excited to contribute and join a team that is focused on developing evidence-based, medically endorsed playbooks for preventing and resolving environmental health hazards in the built environment.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Macgregor-Skinner,” said Dr. Andrew Heyman, chair of the NORMI Medical Advisory Board. “His decades of leadership in infection prevention and public health bring the kind of clinical rigor we want reflected in training and field protocols.”

“Gavin’s voice will help us strengthen the bridge between medical science and day-to-day remediation,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director. “Our goal is simple: safer, more predictable outcomes for clients and practitioners.”

