Nominate Your Emerging Leader

June 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ISSA-Emerging-Leaders_800x533

The deadline to submit your nomination for the 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards is quickly approaching. Highlight exceptional individuals who are driving positive change and shaping the future of your organization and the industry by July 31. By nominating an Emerging Leader, you’ll not only recognize some of the top talent impacting the market, but you’ll also bring awareness and recognition to your organization.

Take a moment to reflect on the young professionals who have impressed you with their vision, dedication, and innovative approach. This is your opportunity to celebrate their contributions and support their continued growth and success.

The inaugural awards program is a complimentary benefit for all current ISSA members across the cleaning industry supply chain—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—who are proven leaders in their field. Nominations are open to anyone employed by an ISSA member company who will be younger than 40 years old as of November 30.

ISSA members are invited to nominate individuals and complete a short questionnaire at issa.com/EmergingLeaders. Self-nominations are also accepted. The winning submissions will be selected by the ISSA Emerging Leaders Committee and notified in early October.

The 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders will be recognized in Las Vegas this November as part of ISSA Show North America 2024. This year’s winners also will be featured in an article in the November/December edition of the association’s member magazine, ISSA Today, and across ISSA’s social media channels.

For more information on the ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards and to submit a nomination, visit issa.com/EmergingLeaders.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Scott Tackett 800x533

Employers Face Major Changes with New Overtime Pay Requirements

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / News / Video
Adrian Frank_800

ATI Restoration Names Adrian Frank Chief Program Officer

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
Dripping faucet close-up with drop of water. Blue toned image.

Over One Trillion Gallons of Water Saved in 2023

News / Sustainability
Cleaning WorkSource 800x533

Cleaning WorkSource Achieves Nationwide Reach

Business Management & Operations / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration Adds Another Virginia Branch

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Jeff Carmon Straight Talk 6.20

Managing Employee Turnover and Staff Retention

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Training / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...