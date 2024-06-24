Nominate Your Emerging Leader

The deadline to submit your nomination for the 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards is quickly approaching. Highlight exceptional individuals who are driving positive change and shaping the future of your organization and the industry by July 31. By nominating an Emerging Leader, you’ll not only recognize some of the top talent impacting the market, but you’ll also bring awareness and recognition to your organization.

Take a moment to reflect on the young professionals who have impressed you with their vision, dedication, and innovative approach. This is your opportunity to celebrate their contributions and support their continued growth and success.

The inaugural awards program is a complimentary benefit for all current ISSA members across the cleaning industry supply chain—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—who are proven leaders in their field. Nominations are open to anyone employed by an ISSA member company who will be younger than 40 years old as of November 30.

ISSA members are invited to nominate individuals and complete a short questionnaire at issa.com/EmergingLeaders. Self-nominations are also accepted. The winning submissions will be selected by the ISSA Emerging Leaders Committee and notified in early October.

The 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders will be recognized in Las Vegas this November as part of ISSA Show North America 2024. This year’s winners also will be featured in an article in the November/December edition of the association’s member magazine, ISSA Today, and across ISSA’s social media channels.

For more information on the ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards and to submit a nomination, visit issa.com/EmergingLeaders.