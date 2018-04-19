DENVER — Chuck Violand is one of the key speakers at Rug Summit 12, and will share insight on the topic of “The Five Steps to Business Success.”

Rug Summit 12 is scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver.

By the end of Violand’s presentation, rug cleaning business owners and managers will be able to:

1. Define the five management steps small businesses experience as they grow

2. Describe the different tasks involved in each of the five steps

3. List the skills that need to be developed to master each step

“Why is it that growing a small business can be so challenging? And why does it sometimes seem that the larger a company grows, the more challenging it becomes?” Violand asks. “Sometimes the pain of growing a business gets to be so great that the owner decides to return to the days when they did all the work themselves.”

The major cause of such predicaments, according to Violand, is that many entrepreneurs fail to recognize there are pre-determined management steps that need to be mastered as a business grows. To be successful while avoiding exhaustion, it is essential for business owners to know how to identify these steps and prepare themselves to meet them.

In this informative presentation, Violand uses the metaphor of a staircase to help attendees understand the five stages of management that are found in every growing business. With the responsibilities of each management stage made crystal clear, his audience can learn to master their current step and prepare to advance to the next level.

For complete information, and to register for this event online, follow this link. For agenda details, use this link.

More details…

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

Presenters for this event include: