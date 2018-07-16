DENVER — Rug Summit 12, scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver, will feature a special presentation on rug repair and selling rug repair services to clients.

Randy Hyde of Renaissance Rug Cleaning will lead the discussion on the fundamentals of rug repair techniques, and also share details on how to sell oriental rug repair services to increase profitability.

In his presentation, he will cover the issue raised by these questions, “Are you destroying the value and collectability of an old rug with machine repairs and are you taking your reputation with it? Or are you providing a cost conscience and prudent alternative to expensive and time-consuming hand repairs in an increasingly completive market place?”

Additional discussion points will include:

The customer is always right, or are they?

When do lower cost machine repairs make sense?

Should you start a repair department or sub the work out?

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

Presenters for this event include: