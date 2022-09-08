LAS VEGAS, NV.—September 8, 2022—The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award was presented to a very deserving individual at The 2022 Experience Las Vegas show during the welcoming statements.

The award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership, and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” said Doyle Bloss, Ralph’s son. “The award may be presented to any member of the cleaning and restoration industry, who is nominated by another member of the industry.”

As someone that has dedicated their life to helping those in need—from cancer patients to underprivileged children—the winner of this monumental award for humanitarian efforts this year is a perfect addition to the list of previous winners as seen in our exclusive video below.

Click and Watch:

