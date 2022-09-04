How often carpet should be cleaned in both homes and facilities is a question professionals and customers ask often. In this episode of ‘Straight Talk!’ with James Tole, an IICRC-Approved Instructor with decades of practical industry experience behind him, we talk about how often to clean carpet and what variables might change this frequency. Tole also explains the value behind a planned maintenance program and the impact that increasing the frequency of cleaning has on your health, air quality, and the life of carpet in homes and facilities—not to mention the proven financial savings.

