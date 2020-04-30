CHICAGO—April 30, 2020—Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced a new Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment that includes an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, at all hotels around the world. The commitment to GBAC STAR Accreditation builds on Hyatt’s existing sanitation protocols to add enhanced staff training and support resources. Hyatt has also engaged a cross-functional working group of medical experts and industry professionals that will contribute to both guest and colleague health and safety.

“The world as we knew it has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 and when we are all ready to travel again, we want to make sure that every Hyatt colleague and guest feels confident that each aspect of our commitment is designed with their safety in mind, and that we’re putting their wellbeing first,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt.

Beginning in May, Hyatt will introduce the GBAC STARTM accreditation through a performance-based cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program that will focus on establishing hotel environments that are sanitary, safe, and healthy. GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is composed of leaders in microbial-pathogenic threat analysis and mitigation. Hyatt is the first hospitality brand to announce plans to commit to GBAC STARTM accreditation which will include detailed training at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide.

In addition, Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment includes hotel-level sanitation specialists who will be trained to ensure their hotel adheres to new operational and hygiene protocols, which include additional training and PPE use for hotel staff and more frequent cleaning and sanitation. Hyatt has also established a working group of medical experts and industry professionals to provide guidance as the corporation responds to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, please visit www.hyatt.com/info/global-care-and-cleanliness-commitment.