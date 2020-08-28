LOUISIANA—August 28, 2020— Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in Cameron, La. near the Texas border as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history. The category 4 storm killed at least six people and has left widespread flooding, wind damage, and power and water outages in its wake, according to CBS News. Now downgraded to a tropical depression, Laura continues to pound Arkansas with damaging wind and heavy rain as it tracks east across the U.S.

Hurricane Laura made landfall with sustained winds of 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of category 5 classification. The winds tore apart houses, peeled roofs from buildings, and downed trees and power lines across the state. Four of the deaths were due to fallen trees. Nearly the entire state of Louisiana experienced tropical storm-force winds which extended 105 miles from Laura’s center, according to NPR.

Though the worst of Hurricane Laura’s damage was from wind, heavy rain and storm surge also brought widespread flooding and a continued threat of flash floods as the storm moves through Arkansas. Forecasters expect parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas to receive 6-12 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 18 inches, according to NPR. Early readings suggest a storm surge of at least 11 feet in some coastal areas, and officials expect it will take days for the floodwaters to recede.

Nearly one million customers in Louisiana and Texas are without power and more than 220,000 in Louisiana, including much of the hard-hit city of Lake Charles, face water outages, according to CBS News. A chemical plant in Westlake, La. caught fire due to storm damage, prompting shelter-in-place orders as firefighters worked to control the blaze, according to The New York Times. Several highly industrialized areas were in the path of the storm, including the Lake Charles area which is a major petrochemical center and the Texas towns of Port Arthur and Beaumont, home to several oil refineries. When these plants are damaged, there is a risk of releasing toxic chemicals into the air, water, and soil, according to The New York Times.