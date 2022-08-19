The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) hosted their Air Considerations symposium in Chicago, IL. on August 16-17, 2022. During this insightful and valuable event, John Lowe, PhD, spoke on the importance of clean air in buildings. As the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, his presentation, which opened the GBAC Symposium 2022, spotlighted indoor air quality issues related to the pandemic, what the industry faces post-pandemic, and much more. Lowe’s analysis of several studies and statistics proved that more attention and resources must be given to monitoring and improving IAQ on the global scene.

Although this is just one of the featured speakers from the event, Lowe offers insights that cleaning and restoration company leaders must take into consideration for the health and betterment of our workforce and consumers moving forward.

To see what this industry expert has to say, watch the full video below:

