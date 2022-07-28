Marketing and business strategy are constantly changing, and social media can be difficult for leaders and business owners to manage while simultaneously managing projects and teams. Fortunately, with the right techniques and advertisement strategies, companies can thrive using Facebook Ads that are sure to attract all the right customers and industry connections. In this episode of ‘Take 5’ with Cleanfax, SEO and website expert, Sonny Ahuja, discusses Facebook marketing strategies and the process to make your advertising efforts a success.

With so many companies looking to expand through social media efforts, this is one five-minute video you won’t want to miss.

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!