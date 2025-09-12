New Technologies on Display at The Experience Focus on Dual Functionalities

September 12, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
New

Last week, several companies had new products and technologies on display at The Experience in Las Vegas. In case you missed them, Cleanfax has gathered up the innovations we explored at the show. Check them out now:

Air scrubber

X-MAX from Extreme Microbial TechnologiesThe X-MAK from Extreme Microbial Technologies, Moraine, Ohio, scrubs the air like a negative-air scrubber and neutralizes pathogens, using Energized Hydrogen Peroxide (eH2O2), in one compact machine. The dual functionality offers lower rental and transportation costs along with reduced labor and setup time. X-MAK also enables billing as three line items in Xactimate, increasing job revenue while reducing equipment costs.

Dehumidifier

Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li DehumidifierDri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li Dehumidifier from Legend Brands from Legend Brands, Burlington, Washington, allows you to stack two of the new compact commercial dehumidifiers and roll.  With max water removal of 145 pints, the portable dehumidifier is also quiet, lightweight, and draws only 5 amps. LGR 5000Li is built for restoration with a heavy-duty telescoping handle and backed by a warranty. The industrial dehumidifier features a Bluetooth- and Wifi-enabled touchpad for monitoring drying progress, setting the humidistat when needed and tracking maintenance and filter change alerts. You can also remotely monitor and control the LGR 5000Li using the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro App and Dashboard.

Extractor

Pegasus Pro 500 from U.S. ProductsThe Pegasus Pro 500 from U.S. Products, Vancouver, Washington, is a portable floor extractor offering a strong lift and fast carpet cleaning drying time. The Pegasus 500 Pro’s high-power and lift, compact chassis, dual vacuum, and adjustable zero to 500 psi output  helps commercial cleaning operations improve their productivity and revenue by cleaning and finishing more square footage in a day. The Pegasus 500 Pro includes a large 12-gallon capacity, a 1750 watt in-line heater, and 100 degrees of lift that cuts cycle time and quickly recovers water.

Disinfectant

305 Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant from Sentinel Products Inc.305 Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant from Sentinel Products Inc., Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is a broad-spectrum disinfectant for use on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces. The product produces no harsh chemical smell and has a light fragrance. Ideal for use in homes, schools, office buildings, hospitals, greenhouses, restrooms, and public spaces, 305 Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant kills 99.9% of household germs on hard, non-porous surfaces, the company said. The product’s active ingredient decomposes to water and oxygen, and no personal productive equipment is required.

Truckmount  

Sapphire Scientific® 370 EFI Truckmount (CARB compliant)Sapphire Scientific® 370 EFI Truckmount (CARB compliant) from Legend Brands from Legend Brands upgrades the Sapphire 370 truckmount with new features that make it more efficient, longer lasting, and easier to use. This machine boasts low fuel consumption, saving US$10,000 over five years, the company said. Its Kohler EFI engine only operates at 65% capacity at maximum load condition. The engine qualifies for Kohler extended oil life program, requiring oil and filter changes only after 300 hours of use, with no break-in period, saving significant service costs. Critical exhaust components are coated with Cerakote, which lowers temperatures by 35% and makes the van cooler and safer—plus ensures less wear on truck mount parts. The 370 EFI also includes the Sapphire Scientific patented heat exchanger and cooling belt technology.

Surface Glide

Sapphire Scientific® Titanium Wand with Press-Fit Hard Surface Glide from Legend BrandsLegend Brands also debuted the Sapphire Scientific® Titanium Wand with Press-Fit Hard Surface Glide. For the Titanium Wand, the internal-fit wand replacement glides deliver better recovery for superior cleaning and extraction and closer-to-edge cleaning. The press-fit design enables quick changes without tools, which will benefit cleaners switching from the carpet glide to a brush glide for cleaning and extracting water from hard surfaces. To upgrade an existing 12-inch or 14-inch Titanium Wand to accept these press-fit glides, remove the current glide, pry off the wand lips, and insert the internal-fit glide.

Odor Removal

Odor PuckThe Sentinel Products Inc.’s 522 Odor Puck is a water-soluble block designed to eliminate odors and control foam from the wastewater of most truck mounts, portable extractors, and auto scrubbers. Place Odor Puck in the filter basket, mesh sock, or directly into the water of the waste tank. The Odor Puck will slowly dissolve in the wastewater, eliminating odors and controlling foam. The Odor Puck typically stays active for five to 10 days depending on water temperature, type and level of soil, and other environmental factors.

Air Mover

Dri-Eaz® Dri-Pod Air Mover from Legend Brands Use the Dri-Eaz® Dri-Pod Air Mover from Legend Brands to dry carpets and hard surfaces fast and quietly with 360-degree airflow. The air mover enhances evaporation across floors and quickly removes surface moisture in small spaces. Its design pulls warm, dry air from above and directs it down through a louvered grill across the floor—drying in all directions. The lightweight, stackable Dri-Pod also offers an onboard convenience outlet allows you to connect up to eight Dri-Pods.

