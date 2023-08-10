New GBAC STAR Report Now Available Online

August 10, 2023Cleanfax Staff
GBAC STAR Report Logo

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, is proud to announce the relaunch of the GBAC STAR Report.

This dynamic online report is your trusted resource for the latest updates on maintaining clean, healthy, and safe facilities.

In this issue, you’ll learn about cleaning and hygiene’s effect on indoor air quality (IAQ), discover how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in your work, get first-hand accounts of how your peers are finding success, and much more.

Check out all the new GBAC STAR Report has to offer by clicking here.

